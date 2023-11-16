PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local artists took over downtown Panama City Thursday evening.

The Gallery of Art on Beach Drive organized the fall Downtown Art Walk. Dozens of artists set up their work in 26 galleries and pop-up galleries at several downtown businesses.

Some of the artists were on hand to talk about their work and their process.

Some of the exhibits also featured live music and complimentary food and beverages.

Art lovers received Art Walk Passports which were stamped at each gallery they visited on their self-guided tour of downtown.

Those with at least 10 stamps were eligible for a raffle that the Art Walk is hosting on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Art Walk Coordinator Tesa Burch emphasized how important this event is for the downtown art community.

“It’s all about making the art shine in the downtown community,” Burch said. “We are an arts destination. We are stronger for the artists in our communities. Art, I don’t know how to tell you how much I believe in it because it just works.”

Burch says they’re already planning the Spring Art Walk.

Anyone interested in participating can message the Gallery of Art through their Facebook page here.