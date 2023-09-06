PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The arrest of two Georgia residents ended a string of burglaries in Panama City.

The first burglary happened this past Thursday at 1100 Jenks Avenue, the second was on Friday in the 2000 block of 11th Street, the third was on Sunday in the 1400 block of West 15th Street, and the most recent occurred yesterday in the 2600 block of East 11th Street.

Panama City Police say in each of these cases, a male suspect either broke or attempted to break in through a window or door and make off with a significant amount of tobacco products.

The business owner from the most recent burglary told investigators that a black male and a white female attempted to sell him cigarettes before leaving in a white Cadillac. The business was hit later that evening.

Using the Fusus system, authorities were able to track down the vehicle and arrest 49-year-old Taquawn Pollard and 39-year-old Brandy Sylvis.

Pollard is charged with four counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Sylvis is charged with two counts of burglary and theft, and one count each of principal to burglary, principal to theft, and accessory after the fact to burglary and theft.

They are both being held in the Bay County Jail.