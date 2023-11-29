PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A historic Panama City restaurant is about to experience some big changes. Millville landmark, Gene’s Oyster Bar, is changing owners.

When it comes to oyster bars, Gene’s is legendary, and not just in Bay County. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1935 as Hiram Conrad’s oyster bar.

“Gene’s Oyster Bar has been here since ‘69,” said former owner of Gene’s Oyster Bar Ann Bruner. “Hiram Conrad’s family had it for 32 years and Bobby Youngblood had it for two years. Gene and I had it together 54 years. He passed away eight years ago. I have been very blessed.”

After 54 years, Bruner is ready to pass the torch. She sold the restaurant and is going into retirement.

“They just ask me, what are you going to do after 54 years? I just want to enjoy my family and my family time.”

While Bruner’s departure marks the end of an era, she’s keeping it in the family. The new owner is Ronnie Fowler, Gene’s second cousin, and he’s no stranger to the seafood industry.

“I was a commercial fisherman for years. Oysters, seine nets, mullet nets, all that kind of stuff,” Fowler said. “We know the same as [Ann] does. We have that background.”

Don’t expect to see changes in the restaurant or the menu any time soon.

“We really plan on not changing hardly anything at all. The menu is going to definitely be the same because the food’s been good. There’s no need to change anything that’s already good. I mean, everybody loves it. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Bruner’s confident he’ll uphold the integrity of the oyster bar.

“I’m at peace with it because Ronnie is going to do a good job because he’s from this area. He’s been around the water, he knows all of this, and he’s family, too,” Bruner said.

Gene’s Oyster Bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.