PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College Visual and Performing Arts department is presenting its annual Spring Music Concert on Sunday.

The college will have student groups performing in the concert, including music from The Singing Commodores and Jazz Ensemble.

The event is free and open to the public, and donations will be accepted for music scholarships.

Sunday’s concert will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Amelia Center Theatre.

For those who aren’t able to attend the concert, it will be live-streamed online.

GCSC will also be hosting another Spring Music Concert on May 1, featuring the Concert Chorale and Concert Band.