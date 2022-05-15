PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College wants to lend a helping hand to those affected by the closure of the WestRock paper mill.

This upcoming Friday and Saturday, the college will host a job and community resource fair for WestRock employees and their family members.

More than 50 employers and educational institutes will be at the fair.

The college said this is part of helping with the transition to new opportunities, whether it’s for work or school.

The event starts at 9 a.m. for veterans, and doors open at 10 a.m. for everyone else until 4 p.m.

WestRock announced back in early April that they would be shutting down the Panama City mill.

The company said around 450 people will lose their jobs— many locals saying it will be a ripple effect across the city and county.

The mill is set to close on June 6.