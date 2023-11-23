PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Bay County residents kicked off Thanksgiving with what could be the first of many Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) Turkey Trots.

“We think it’s something that we can build on that we plan on doing it every year,” GCSC Athletic Director Mike Kandler said. “This one’s been a success and hopefully it’ll keep building. We’ll get more and more runners every year.”

It may be new to Gulf Coast State College, but Americans have been kicking off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trots for more than a century.

In 1896, the first race in Buffalo, New York, had just six participants.

But the idea spread. The pre-fest 5k is now a tradition for runners and non-runners all across America.

This year Gulf Coast State College decided to join in on the fun.

“We thought it would throw a run together,” Kandler said. “And maybe we get 25 to 30 people to come out here on a Thanksgiving morning. Was blown up and we’ve got about 400 runners.”

The runners ranged in age from 2 to 79 years old.

“Some of them are highly competitive,” Kandler said. “Some are just out here for the spirit of it. So we’re having absolutely a great morning and a great event.”

The race kicked off at Bill Frazier Field and continued to the top of the Hathaway Bridge before turning around and making their way back.

“Hathaway Bridge was very difficult,” runner Brandon Hough said. “It hurt, but it felt good coming back down it.”

Hough grew up in Bay County. He’s back visiting family for the holiday and decided to get in on the action.

“Well, Turkey Trots are the most popular day of the year to run,” Hough said. “So I googled Panama City, Turkey Trot and saw it and signed up right away.”

Hough was the first to cross the finish line, with a pace just under a six-minute mile.

All of the proceeds from the race will benefit Gulf Coast State College’s Athletics Department.

Organizers are already making plans for next year’s race.

