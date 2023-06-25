PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College hosted its annual 24-hour Amateur Radio Relay event Saturday afternoon.

More than 30 people attended to learn how to operate a ham radio or show off their skills in Morse code.

The event started in 1933 and has over 750,000 licensed members nationwide.

Gulf Coast State College began participating in the event after Hurricane Michael.

The goal of the annual field day is to have fun and to learn the equipment.

The amateur radio operators do all this free of charge solely for support during emergencies.

“We’re all volunteers, all of it. We buy our own gear; we bring our own antennas. They don’t really have to provide anything. In fact, we ran this entire exercise on our generators so that we were not even using electricity from this building, for the entire event. So, we’re ready in case another Hurricane Michael happens. We can operate with nothing,” said Amateur Radio Relay Event Field Coordinator Scott Burnett.

There is no age restriction to get a license for amateur radio.

Burnett, as well as other local ham radio operators, meet up every Wednesday to practice.

To learn more about the Panama City Amateur Radio Club visit their website, check out their Facebook, or if you have any questions email the team at panamacityarc@gmail.com.