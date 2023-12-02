PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In preparation for the Spring semester Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) held its biannual ‘Super Saturday’.

Both Panama City and Port St. Joe campuses hold the event before each semester.

It gives students an opportunity to register for classes, meet with advisors from different departments, and, if needed, get their school ID.

Gulf Coast State College Executive Director of Recruitment Jason Hedden said the goal of ‘Super Saturday’ is to help simplify a seemingly tedious process.

“It’s a one-stop shop that helps students prepare for the upcoming spring semester,” Hedden said. “Spring classes start on January 5th here at Gulf Coast State College. So this is an opportunity for students who maybe can’t get here during the week to come out on Saturday and get all of that stuff done in preparation for the new semester.”

Through Friday, December 8 Gulf Coast is waiving all spring semester applicant fees.

