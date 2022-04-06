PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many college students know what’s it’s like to worry about finances, and on Wednesday, Gulf Coast State College students had the opportunity to learn about dozens of agencies that can provide services to them.

The college held its 22nd Community Service Day at the campus student union.

Forty vendors set up booths this year. The Disability Resource Center and the Epilepsy Association were new this year.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” freshman Jacob Broome said. “There are a lot of good organizations, especially here in Panama City, and it’s really cool to just walk around and see what everyone is about.”

The event was open to the public, who could talk to representatives about their agencies and how to receive help.

“We do get a lot of students sometimes who just don’t know where to go or what to do… there is help available to them,” GCSC counselor Leigh Bailey said. “This is a way to recognize what’s out there.”

This is the first time the college has held this event in two years. It was canceled previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic.