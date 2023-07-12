PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Downtown Improvement Board will soon begin repairs at the Gateway Fountain.

That’s the small park on Harrison Avenue and is a Gateway to McKenzie Park. The fountain has needed repairs for several years.

The remodel will include tile upgrades, new nozzles, and a filter system for the pool. The project will cost around $26,000.

“It’s already heavily used for photography, it’s kind of a focal point for Harrison Avenue in the scheme of things,” I don’t think it’s that much money for the amount of use and beauty that that fountain brings to downtown,” Downtown Improvement Board Chair Catherine Shores said.

Construction should begin within the next few weeks and take less than a month to complete.