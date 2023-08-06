PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summers are not over yet. To celebrate kids going back to school, one church is throwing a community block party.

Free food, games, bounce houses, and more are provided for all who attend.

The last weekend before school starts can be an anxiety-inducing time for kids and parents alike.

With nervous energy in the air, people need an opportunity to kick back and let go.

Gateway of Panama City decided to do just that by hosting a community-wide block party for church-goers and Panama City residents.

“Today we’re having a block party. We had a back-to-school kids’ service this morning. We gave away some of the school supplies and then we are back out here today and just wanting to serve our community and get back to our community days, you know, gives back to us, too, as well,” said Gateway Pastor Kenneth Noles.

The block party today was supposed to happen Saturday evening but the event got postponed to today due to rain and lightning. Even with the delay, a healthy handful of people showed up to enjoy the services provided by the church.

“We had about 75 in service. We’re anticipating we’re probably going to have a few more trickle in. We’ve already seen a couple more families move in. We did have probably about I’d say a good 25 to 40 somewhere in between there that showed up yesterday. But with the lightning within five, we just wanted to be safe,” said Gateway Outreach Director Berry Reames.

Hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones, and water were in abundance to make sure everyone is fed and to beat the heat.

Kids got to enjoy their time on the bounce houses, play several lawn games, and then test their throwing arm on the dunk tank.

Not only that, but kids got to win some back-to-school prizes.

“They have an opportunity to win some free backpacks. We’ve got some other school supplies that will be out and available in our drawings,” said Reames.

Pastor Noles said taking care of kids and making sure they’re prepared for the school year is a top priority for the church.

Gateway church members said they are just happy to give back to the community.

“We’re about taking the good news to the community, but we’re also about having fun our church wants people to have fun and know that church isn’t like this dead thing. We come here, we build a community, we love one another, and that’s really what it’s about,” said Reames.

The Gateway Church of Panama City has done similar events like this in the past, they plan on organizing similar events throughout the school year.