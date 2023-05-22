PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As part of National Safe Boating Week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is making sure Panhandle boaters are prepared.

“Every year we do investigate many fatal boating accidents, many boating acts, and some serious bodily injury. We want to reduce that number,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Senior Officer Travis Basford said.

There are certain safety items every boat needs before it leaves the port.

“First and foremost, we want to make sure everyone’s got a proper lifejacket or personal flotation device for everyone on the boat,” Basford said.

Basford and other officers enforce this by conducting routine checks, making sure the boat is equipped with all safety gear.

In the state of Florida, anyone born after January 1, 1988, is required to pass a boating safety course before operating a vessel.

“Seventy percent of people involved in a fatal boating accident last year had no formal boater education,” Basford said. “So that course familiarizes themselves with the safety gear, with the navigation rules and what to do on the water.”

Basford said the certificate boaters get from completing the free online course is good for life.

“It’s basically goes over the safety equipment for your vessel and it goes over lights and shapes on the water,” Basford said. “It goes over what to do in the event of an emergency. It just basically familiarizes yourself with the safety gear on the boat and then what to do when you’re on the water.”

Click here for the free online boating safety course and a list of safety requirements for different boats.