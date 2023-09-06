PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fugitive wanted in Mississippi for murder is now behind bars after being arrested earlier today in Panama City.

According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Marshal’s Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force received information yesterday that 25-year-old James Lanier was possibly staying at a residence on West 22nd Street.

Task force members followed up and found Lanier at that location.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Bay County Jail, pending extradition back to Mississippi.