FSU to host 32nd annual Torch Run this Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Calling all runners and walkers! Florida State University’s Panama City campus will host their Torch Run Saturday, January 22 for students, alumni and friends.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Holley Academic Center and wind through the campuses of FSU PC and Gulf Coast State College. Packet pickup will be at 8 a.m. at the Holley Center.

The Torch Run has been an FSU Panama City tradition since 1989 and has evolved into a 5K timed run for this year’s event.

Registration for the Torch Run, which includes a Torch t-shirt, is free for current FSU PC and GCSC students. There is still time to register if you have not done so already, the cost is now $30, and you can register the day of the race as well.

“All the proceeds from the race will go straight back to student organizations. Our campus is growing especially with our new on campus housing, so these organizations require funds to support,” said Associate Dean Dr. Irvin Clark.

People of all ages are invited to run or walk and strollers are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

There will be water and hot chocolate for participants.