PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of Florida State University Panama City students marched in front of the Holley Center Thursday, protesting Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies.

In January, DeSantis asked Florida universities to disclose information about gender dysphoria treatments provided on campus.

“As a student, my records are being released,” student Finnigan Green said. “I have sought mental health counseling through FSU, and I’ve been referred to other centers by FSU, which means my statistics, my stats, my records are out there minus my name, but like I said, at a small university of less than 2000, it’s easy to find us. It’s easy to isolate us. It’s easy to single us out. And it’s easy for Governor Ron DeSantis to swoop in and pull funding from our university for those programs.”

The ‘Stand for Freedom’ movement prompted walkouts on college campuses across the state Thursday.

“We are students and we’re here to learn, and we’re here to grow and educate ourselves in a welcoming environment and it’s important that we all get together at 11:00-12:00 and we step out and we walk out of our classes and we walk out and we say that this is not okay and it’s not okay what he’s trying to do to us and it’s not okay what he’s trying to do to our universities,” Green said.

The local LGBTQ center also attended Thursday’s walkout to support the students.

“The goal of today’s protest, not only from our side, but the students’ side, is to make it known that we are not okay with these policies, that we’re going to be advocating for change against these policies and making sure that our right to health care, our right to policy, our right to exist, is stamped forevermore and cannot be just changed at the whim of an administration,” Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center President Michele Smallwood said.

Smallwood said they are bringing the protests to the capital next month, for the beginning of the legislative session.