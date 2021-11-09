FSU PC honors 2021 “Notable Noles”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three distinguished Florida State University Panama City alumni are the newest “Notable Noles.”

The college honored three women during the annual event Tuesday.

The first is Heather Kretzer. She was the liaison for all information coming from the Bay County Department of Health through the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Michael. She also served as a calming voice to the community. She graduated from FSU PC in 2000.

Next is Nancy Luther. Luther has worked in the marketing and media industry for 25 years. She served 18 years as the senior marketing consultant for iHeartMediaInc. She graduated from FSU PC in 1991.

Brooke Powell is the Bay County emergency services chief administrative officer and a nationally certified public information officer for Bay County emergency services. She also works for numerous local non-profits. Powell was a part of the class of 2000 and 2001.

Each of these ladies not only demonstrated excellence in school, but continued to serve Bay County after graduation.

Kretzer said she values her relationships made at FSU PC and is proud to be a part of the Bay County community.

“FSU PC really gave me my groundwork for everything I’ve gotten to do throughout my career,” Kretzer said. “I believe it is a great smaller campus although it has grown so much since I’ve been here. FSU Panama City will always have a special place in my heart, go noles.”

Powell’s mother, Kay Brewton, is also a notable ‘nole.

She won back in 2000 and is so proud to see her daughter follow in her footsteps.

“I’ve always been so proud of her and always will be,” Brewton said.

Powell said this experience is even more special with her family by her side.

“So it’s nice to see us continue this and hopefully my daughter and son will be standing up here in a few years speaking to the impact that this campus has on our community,” Powell said.

The university also recognized 2020’s group of notable noles since last year’s ceremony was virtual due to COVID. They are Albert Jesse “A.J.” Bacon Sr., Kevin Elliot and Janice Lucas.

After the announcement, the honorees joined family and friends for a luncheon.