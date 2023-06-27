PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local students are spending part of their summer having fun while learning about science.

Florida State University’s Panama City campus is hosting its first-ever STEM Camp.

The 3-day camp began Tuesday with students from Jinks Middle School, Rutherford, North Bay Haven, and Collegiate High Schools.

The hope is these students will be inspired to pursue a career in a STEM field.

Tuesday they learned basic code and algorithms.

The camp’s principal investigator Daniel Georgiades said by the end of the week they’ll apply those skills to a real-life situation.

“Students will actually identify radio waves and frequencies from aircraft that are flying over,” Georgiades said. “They will then have the lat long and trajectory and speed of those aircraft. And we put forth a challenge where they have to apply a search and rescue type mission.”

This year is the pilot program year.

Georgiades said they hope to host more STEM camps in the future.