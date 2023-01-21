PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since June, Florida State University’s Panama City campus has been planning their annual Torch 5K Run.

On Saturday, the hard work paid off with a successful event.

“It’s been an experience, this is my first 5K to plan,” event organizer Zack Murzyn said. “I’ve run plenty but as far as the managing side, there’s a lot that goes into it but it’s been a joy. I’m glad to see it come to fruition.”

Murzyn said he believes the number of runners doubled this year because he spent a lot of time promoting it to the community.

The event registration fees will directly benefit the university.

“They’re going to go to the student organizations here on campus or RSOs, so it’ll go to support student activities,” Murzyn said.

One participant, an FSU PC student, participated for the second year in a row.

“It’s a lot warmer, it’s still pretty chilly, but it’s definitely not as cold as it was last year,” Lauren Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp walked alongside her four-legged friend Chip. She said they do many walks together but this one is special.

“Even when I become an alumna, I’m still excited to come back and make sure I do the Torch 5K Run every year,” Beauchamp said. “There’s a big feeling of family and community on this campus and so I think whenever there is a chance for all of us to get together and enjoy an event together, there’s always going to be a lot of excitement.”

The route took runners and walkers all around the campus and beyond.

The race began through FSU PC campus then out to the Hathaway Bridge, through Gulf Coast State College and crossed the finish line back at FSU PC.



