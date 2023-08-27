PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University’s Panama City campus begins its first day of school Monday.

To welcome in first-year students the college held its annual student convocation ceremony.

The Florida State University Panama City campus is an educational staple of the Bay County community.

To make sure their incoming freshmen feel welcomed to the Panama City area, the school held a convocation ceremony at the Holley Academic Center for the first-year students.

FSU Panama City Dean Randy Hanna led the reception for the 65 students.

“It’s a great group of first-time college students and we are very excited about it,” said Dean Randy Hanna.

The enrolled students have come from all across the country with three of them coming from outside the country.

“We’ll have record enrollment this fall and what a great way to start than with our new first-time college students,” said Hanna.

FSU faculty and staff hope that when students attend the four-year university they not only enjoy themselves but graduate ready for the working world.

“What we want them to take away is that Florida State University, when they graduate at the end of the four-year journey with the degree they’re going to get a reputable degree and be prepared for the workforce,” said Student Government Council President Rohan Nana.

Nana says that the Panama City campus is a great place for opportunity when it comes to connecting with professors and receiving hands-on work.

“Panama City is growing and there’s a lot of opportunity industry-wise for every major on campus. Specifically engineering,” said Nana.

During the convocation ceremony, the incoming students were called one-by-one to be robed and sign the FSU Panama City Seminole family book.

After the ceremony students and families were able to eat their fill from local catering and then get ready for the first day.

“They’ll understand the importance of being involved in the community. And they’ll learn that FSU is always their home,” said Hanna.

The first day of classes for the fall academic term begins Monday, Aug. 28.