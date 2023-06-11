PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The month of June is a time to focus on love, compassion, and unity.

However, some members of the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center seem to disagree with the treatment they’ve received leading to Pride month.

During the past legislative season, Governor Ron DeSantis passed several bills that have made members of the LGBTQ+ community upset.

The team at the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center rallied at the Hathaway Bridge to protest certain House and Senate bills.

One example is House Bill 1069 which restricts the teaching of sexuality in school.

“Today we are here to protest the many bills that have passed this past legislative session to destroy four freedoms for Floridians and to protect students from the type of attacks they receive because they are LGBTQ+,” said Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center Board Member Brian Crooks.

The group not only protested the poor treatment of people’s sexuality but other pressing matters such as union protection and women’s rights.

“We just want to make sure people understand that our rights are being taken away. There is no reason here in Bay County or in the state of Florida that a woman should not be able to get an abortion,” said Cherie Crim.

Before the protest began, they held a ‘freedom funeral’ for the individual rights certain members of the LGBTQ+ community lost during past legislative sessions.

“I’m here today because of SB 1718. It is affecting everybody in our community,” said Jannifer Simonds.

This was the first protest event that was held by the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ community and they plan on having many more in the future.

“It’s a time to celebrate diversity and to be inclusive. This is not just a time for the LGBTQ community. This is a time for the entire community. And we’re just a colorful part of it that shines all together,” said Crooks.

The showing at Hathaway Bridge was a modest one, but all who were involved were filled with dedication and enthusiasm for connecting people from all different walks of life.

The Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center is planning on having its next protest on Sunday, June 25 at the Hathaway Bridge.