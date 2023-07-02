PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Living Word Fellowship Church celebrated veterans and Independence Day on Sunday with “Freedom Fest” at Oakland Terrace Park.

Members of the Living Word Fellowship Church headed to Oakland Terrace Park after Sunday service to have a picnic. After a lunch consisting of fresh watermelon and submarine sandwiches, everyone engaged in a friendly game of kickball.

Pastor Hayward Miller said that even if you are not affiliated with the church he will welcome anyone with open arms.

“We’re excited about the freedom we have, and we’re excited just to be a part here and have a great, great picnic time and kickoff the 4th of July. We know this is July 2nd, but we know in a couple of days we will be celebrating with all of America and the freedom that we have, and we just say, hey, God bless America,” said Miller.

The Living Word Church plans on holding another Freedom Fest-type event on July 30 which will be called Stellar Sunday.

To find out how to enjoy some waterslides, free food, and good company head on over to their website for more information.