PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Sheriff A.J. Smith’s stalker will be extradited to Florida this week.

34-year-old David Reed was arrested last month for allegedly cyber-stalking Smith. Smith says Reed made hundreds of disturbing phone calls and text messages from different phone numbers every day for about a month. When Reed was arrested in New York, he first refused to waive extradition to Florida until someone explained the law to him.

“Any time he spends sitting in jail now before he’s extradited does not count as credit should he get sentenced to time here,” said Smith. “It’s just wasted time. I assume his attorney told him that and he decided to waive.”

Reed will be processed at the Franklin County Jail but will be housed at another facility since Smith is the victim of the crime.