PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly.

The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City.

“There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was replaced, every ballast was replaced and a number of fuses and some electrical work was done.”

That work took place about 6-months ago and it worked for several weeks. But now 14 lights are no longer working.

Hayes said it may have to do with the age of the light fixtures.

“That’s just indicative of the age of those lights they were put in at the time the bridge was built about 20 years ago and so they just truly are entering the kind of the last phase of their life as a light in that area.”

Department of transportation officials said they work alongside the city to maintain the fixtures and both said they’re working together to find a solution.

“We have the responsibility to maintain them, the lights that are there but now we’re entering into a phase where, again, the lights have entered the end of their useful life,” Hayes explained. “And so we’re looking in partnership with the FDOT in a collaborative fashion with them to find out the best way to get those lights replaced.”

An FDOT representative said the lack of available materials is causing delays in this project. The state provides funding to the city for maintaining the lights.