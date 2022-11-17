PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees bestowed the honor of one of their most beloved presidents, President Emeritus.

The board of Trustees awarded the title to Dr. Larry Tyree at the GCSC board meeting.

Dr. Tyree came to Gulf Coast Community College in 1975 as the Senior Vice President.

“I’ll never forget the call, I got one from Senator George Tapper, who was chairman of the board at the time, and invited me to come,” Dr. Tyree said. ” I said, when can I start? You know, how eager I was.”

A year later, Tyree became the college’s third president.

Historically, Dr. Tyree is one of the youngest people to become president at GCSC, starting his presidency at just the age of 31.

Interim President Cheryl Flax-Hyman noted Tyree’s extensive involvement in the community during his time here.

“His accomplishments are unbelievable statewide and nationally,” Hyman said.” However, while he was here, he was involved with our Chamber of Commerce, our Rotary Clubs, our United Way, as well as running a college and growing our enrollment and strengthening our academic programs, and contributing to economic development. All of those things at the same time.”

During Dr. Tyree’s career, he worked with 11 colleagues, serving as president or interim president at nine of them.

Tyree said Gulf Coast State College has a special place in his heart.

“So this college, myself excluded, has been blessed to have some wonderful leadership,” said Tyree. “The most important thing is what we do at this institution and other institutions to serve students well.”

Dr. Tyree is retired, but currently serving as the acting chairman of the Florida Association of Colleges.