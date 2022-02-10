PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There could soon be improvements made to the historic Panama Grammar School property.

The presbyterian church sold the 100-year-old building to a local developer last year after Hurricane Michael wrecked it in 2018.

The Panama City Code Magistrate found the abandoned Panama Grammar School in code violation Thursday.

Violations include maintaining a nuisance, overgrowth violations, trash and debris, abandoned/discarded objects, unsheltered storage, and unfit/unsafe structure.

According to Panama City Police Officer James Walker, the building has also become a hot spot for vagrants.

Walker said a major contributing factor to this is the structure being unsecured.

The magistrate gave the owners 14 days to seal off the structure from homeless people.

He also ordered them to either repair the white building next to the school building in 60 days or the city will demolish it.

“I think it would be pretty easy to demolish that without causing any additional harm to the actual school building that is the historic building that has been so significant in the community for so many years,” local engineer Steve Stafford said.

The historic brick structure was also ordered to have abatement and repairs started within 60 days.

“I know the community has strong ties to this building and there’s a lot of emotional attachment to it so at the end of the day the city wants to see the beauty of this building brought back to its former glory,” Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said.

The city is prepared to step in in case the owners don’t follow through. However, the city currently has no intention of tearing down the historic grammar school.