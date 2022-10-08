PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City.

The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations.

People have the chance to hand-pick common and exotic flowers to create their bouquets.

The trailer is operated by Lauren Stile’s and her husband.

Stiles is a fourth-generation gardener and believes flowers are the key to just about anything.

“Flowers are good for every situation,” Stiles said. “They’re good to bring joy, they’re good for grief, they’re good just cause, they’re good to show love. They are a universal language no matter what language you speak, everyone speaks flowers. It just brings happiness everywhere.”

Lauren said she plans on opening several flower stands around the area, the first being in St. Andrews.

All upcoming events for the late bloomer trailer can be found on their Instagram or Facebook, @latebloomer850.