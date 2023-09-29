PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida State University Collegiate High School had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The school opened its doors to its inaugural freshman class in August. It has a dual enrollment program with Florida State University. Students take college-level classes and learn technical skills so they’re prepared for higher education or a career after graduation.

“Our role here in Bay County is to develop a school that will allow research to be a great part of its mission, along with serving our military families,” said The Collegiate School Panama City Director Debbi Whitaker.

The school caters to military families, helping them make a seamless transition to a new school. They receive enrollment priority anytime during the school year. Student Government Association President Darielis Vega Roman’s father serves in the Air Force and moves frequently. She said The Collegiate School was her easiest transition.

“Typical schools when I try to enroll and the enrollment period is over or they can’t get my classes to send the transcript in time,” said Vega Roman. “Oftentimes I’m just lost in the background. The school’s full purpose is to make everything as easy as possible, to give as many opportunities as possible.”

The Collegiate School is a charter school funded by the Florida Education Finance Program. It also received a $6 million Triumph Gulf Coast grant.

“We are continuing to explore all the different career and technical education opportunities that we feel will best meet the needs of not only our students but also our community,” said Whitaker.

The Collegiate School is only made up of 100 freshmen. They hope to add 100 more students each year until the current freshman class becomes seniors.