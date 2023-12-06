PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – State troopers made another delivery today in their ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive.

They spent the month of November collecting non-perishable food items to donate to several non-profits in the local area.

The ‘Stuff the Charger’ campaign is in its 12th year.

This year they’ve collected 800 pounds of food.

Today’s donation went to an organization that helps citizens with developmental challenges.

“I had a nonfunctioning brother who passed away that many people don’t know about. So it’s near and dear to my heart. So, when she shared that with me, it was like it was a no-brainer. This is where we need to go this year,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

Troopers will visit another non-profit in Blountstown on December 7 to donate more food.

If you’d like to donate non-perishable food items, you can still drop them off at the highway patrol station off County Road 2321.