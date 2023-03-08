PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spring will be arriving soon and that means we will see more wildlife becoming visible across the Panhandle shores.

Specifically, we will start seeing more Horseshoe crabs.

The horseshoe crab’s mating season starts around the beginning of April and last till May. They may look dangerous, but they are not.

What is actually dangerous is certain weather features.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Institute Research Associate Berlynn Heres said the severe red tide has caused many deaths for the crabs.

“So if you see horseshoe crabs dying in large numbers around red tide, that’s kind of an indicator that it’s a severe tide.” Heres said. “It’s rough because they can handle their tanks. They can really handle very poor water quality, poor oxygen. They aren’t a canary in the coal mine situation.”

These creatures are very tough but you can also help them according to Heres.

“And what you’ll do is we would love you to flip them back over. That actually does help them and their population a lot. Feel free. If they’re flipped over, they’re struggling. ” Heres said.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Institute, horseshoe crabs are extremely important to the biomedical industry because their unique, copper-based blue blood contains a substance called “Limulus Amebocyte Lysate”, or “LAL”.

This compound coagulates or clumps up in the presence of small amounts of bacterial toxins, and is used to test for sterility of medical equipment and injectable drugs and vaccines.

If you would like more information about horseshoe crabs, you can visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.