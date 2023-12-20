PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department announced this week they will be participating in a high visibility enforcement, HVE program.

The first operation will commence on Christmas Eve and terminate on New Year’s Day.

The goal of this program is to seek vehicle occupants who are not wearing safety equipment. Officers will be patrolling specific areas for occupants with protection violations.

The operation will be similar to Click It or Ticket campaigns.

Florida law requires all drivers and front passengers to use seatbelts while driving, including anyone under 18 years old. All children 5 years or younger must be properly restrained no matter where they are seated. Under 3 years old must be secure in a separate carrier.

Educational outreach events and child safety seat checks will be conducted too.

PCPD officials said they hope that the patrols will increase safety belt usage, reducing fatality crashes on city roadways.