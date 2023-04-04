PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The intersection at 15th Street and Highway 231 can be confusing for drivers, that’s why the Florida Department of Transportation is hoping to complete a project in the area dubbed by locals as ‘Malfunction Junction.’

“You have multiple roadways, both on the state highway system and local roads, all meet in one area in an odd configuration, we’re going to able to eliminate that, have a simpler intersection that’s going to be much more easy to navigate for everybody who uses it,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

The plans include a flyover that will carry traffic over the intersection, onto 98 and 231.

“We want to relieve congestion and improve safety there, so a flyover would allow the traffic to move much more quickly and efficiently and safely through there,” Satter said.

Traffic going east and west along U.S. 98 will be improved.

“You will have continuous flow of traffic on U.S. 98, that’s where the majority of the traffic is being able to make them move east and west much more quickly and efficiently,” Satter said.

Transportation officials are years away from the actual work on the project. Right now they’re acquiring property along the right of way to create all of these new lanes for traffic.

“Over the next five years, we have $187 million that is programmed to purchase right away from over 100 parcels that we’ll have to purchase, that’s over 150 businesses that will be affected,” Satter said.

That acquisition is already underway. Satter said they’ve bought about 22 of the 150 properties, including the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on West 98.

Once construction begins, the state will work with businesses to provide the resources they need to relocate their businesses.

“We have to be very careful when we’re speaking with them because we want to make sure that they’re getting the proper treatment from the Florida Department of Transportation,” Satter said.

The state hasn’t allocated funding to construct the project. Satter said they’re hoping the money can be secured over the next 5 years.