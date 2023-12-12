PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Attorney General announced Tuesday that she is investigating college football after undefeated Florida State University was snubbed in this year’s playoff race.

Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote in a news release that she wants answers from the Playoff Selection Committee regarding their “secretive selection” process. The agency’s Antitrust Division is sending a civil investigation demand to the committee for additional information about contracts and monopolization of trade and commerce.

“I’m a lifelong Gator but I’m also the Flordia Attorney General, and I know injustice when I see it,” said Moody. “No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result.”

The Florida State Seminoles ended their season with an undefeated record of 13-0. However, their star quarterback was seriously injured late in the season and could not play the last two games. The selection committee ranked FSU fifth in college football. That placed them below the University of Alabama and the University of Texas both one-loss teams and kept them out of this year’s four-team championship playoff.

“Since the beginning of the Bowl Championship Series in 1998, the Seminoles are the first undefeated power-five team in 25 seasons to be denied the opportunity to play in the national championship game or playoff over teams with a loss,” Moody wrote. “It is estimated that FSU’s omission into the CFP will cost the school and the ACC millions of dollars.”

The Attorney General’s Civil Investigative Demand seeks multiple communications, including, but not limited to:

All communications relating to deliberations to or from the SEC, ACC, NCAA, ESPN, Group of Five conferences, Power Five conferences, or any other person relating to the deliberations;

All documents relating to public statements relating to the deliberations, including media talking points and interview notes;

Documents relating to restrictions of the Conferences against having alternate playoff schedules;

Documents showing compensation of members in 2023;

Documents sufficient to show all recusals of Committee members from deliberations; and

The Committee’s standards relating to ethics and conflicts of interest.

The Civil Investigation demands to identification of all individual votes and tallies by members in the deliberations. This includes all persons who receive access to any votes, present votes, or use the software to record votes, according to a release.