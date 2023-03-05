PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s Center of the Arts took over downtown Panama City Saturday for the third annual FLLUXE art festival.

At this year’s event, there were over 30 artists from across the nation, most of whom used the sidewalk as their canvas.

Many of the artists’ works are designed to trick the eye appearing three-dimensional when observed from a specific angle.

Bay Art Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said the event started to bring color back to Panama City after Hurricane Michael.

“After Hurricane Michael, we wanted to help beautify, so we wanted to have, like, a mural street painting festival,” Kretzer said. “So we started small. And every year, it gets bigger. Next year, we expect to take over all of downtown.”

The activities continued into the night with live music and food until 10 o’clock p.m.

As always the FLLUXE Art Festival was free to the public.