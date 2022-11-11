PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Knights of Columbus gathered at the Catholic Cemetery in Panama City Friday morning to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

“We take U.S. American flags and we place them on the graves of all the veterans who are buried here,” Knights of Columbus event coordinator Kevin Hall said. “One, as a sign of respect. Two, as Veterans Day, formally known as Armistice Day, it’s just a sign of respect and recalling their service that allows us to do what we’re able to do today.”

The event opened with a blessing of the flags, then a quick prayer. Afterward, the kids in attendance were taught flag etiquette and a little bit of the history of Veterans Day.

“We are respecting the people who have fought in wars for us and how they have died while giving us freedom,” Joseph Mastropietro said.

Those who attended placed 100 flags on the grave sites of service members as a sign of respect and honor.

“It teaches our youth about our history and that is so, so important,” Hall said. “That’s one of the main goals with this as well, is to make sure that we teach the youth, the young people here, of what our nation means and what is endured to give us the freedom and liberties for today.”

This is the second year the local Knights of Columbus have held this event. They hope it develops into a larger event in the future.