PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A fun and safe way to bring the community together and let kids satisfy that sweet tooth. First Baptist Church of Panama City held its annual trunk-or-treat on Sunday.

After briefly going on hiatus due to Hurricane Michael and COVID, families are happy to get back in on the fun.

The trunk-or-treat event had something for everyone.

People can look at all the decorated trunks giving out candy, grab a bite to eat from any of the food trucks, or even hop on the bounce house.

“It’s a whole intergenerational event. There are grandparents helping out and doing trunks. And then we have kids that are on the bounce houses and at the fishing booth. And then we have youth helpers that are working the booth. So it’s just a really neat time for everybody to come together and pitch in,” said First Baptist Panama City Kid’s Director Toni Lea.

Lea says she was unsure of how many people would show up to the event but was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

She says she’s grateful to those who attended and is looking forward to next year’s trunk-or-treat.