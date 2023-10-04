PANAMA CITY, FL (WMBB) — Grammy award-winning artist, Bill Gaither and his vocal group bring the Brighter the Light tour to Panama City on Thursday, Oct 12 at the First Baptist Church.

After nearly half a century Gaither has been a musical trailblazer. His records continue to top the sales charts and attract ever-increasing audiences. Gaither was recently nominated for his Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year “Let Just Praise the Lord.”

Taking the stage with Gaither and his band are Kevin Williams, Mathew Holt, and Micheal Rowsey, alongside two talented vocalists, Ladye Love Smith, and Gene McDonald.

“You know this world has never been very stable, and according to God’s Word, it’s not going to be stable. We are called to be God’s people amid an unstable culture. So, the question is, how do we live out the power of love and grace?” Gaither said in a news release.

It’s that desire to spread the message of hope through music that keeps the 86-year-old Indiana native thriving, the release added.

Tickets for the 2023 Brighter the Light Tour are now on sale. To purchase or for more details visit www.gaither.com