FHP: Pedestrian dead after traffic crash in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Michigan man is dead after a traffic accident on Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Thomas Drive in front of Magnolia Plaza.

A man was reportedly standing on the edge of the roadway, trying to slow down passing cars driving southbound on Thomas Drive.

He was trying to help a delivery truck back out onto the roadway, according to FHP.

Troopers said a 21-year old from Bainbridge, Ga. pulled his pick-up truck around some slower cars ahead of him. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian and hit him.

The victim has been identified as a 52-year old man from Detroit, Michigan. Troopers said he was not wearing any bright or reflective clothing.

“The main thing is, just focus on your surroundings,” Lieutenant Jason King said. “We’re not in a very well-lit area, but there’s still street lights. Understand that it’s hard for drivers to see you so think defensively as a pedestrian.”

FHP, Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene.