PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly struck and seriously injured a 13-year-old pedestrian while driving drunk.

The Florida Highway Patrol wrote that Joanie Marie Royals, 26, of Leesburg, Georgia, was driving a 2003 black Ford Taurus south on Highway 231 near Pipeline Road at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she “failed to maintain control” of her vehicle. The Taurus left the side of the road and collided with a pedestrian, troopers added.

Royals then drove away and left the girl on the shoulder of the road, troopers wrote. The girl did get help from an ambulance. She is now listed in serious condition.

Royals was located and arrested at a fast food restaurant. She is charged with failed to use designated lane/ failed to drive within a single lane, open container/ or consumption of alcohol in a vehicle by driver, crash – leaving the scene without rendering aid and DUI with serious bodily injury.