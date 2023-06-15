PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During the summer months it can be a scary time for children who rely on school lunches, but a local organization is making the community stronger, one meal at a time.

That’s where ‘Feeding the Gulf Coast’ comes in.

The program is partnering with local organizations to make sure no child goes hungry.

‘Feeding the Gulf Coast,’ formally known as the Bay Area Food Bank, opened in 1981.

They currently have 50 locations in Florida.

“It comes from our warehouse there in Milton, Florida. We have shelf-stable components that we deliver two weeks at a time. And then we also work with a vendor that does fresh lunches,” Director of Child Nutrition programs at Feeding the Gulf Coast Rebekah Dawson said.

On average 4000 meals a day are served throughout the state.

The nutritional meals consist of breakfast, lunch, and a snack.

The federally funded program is reimbursed based on the number of meals that are served.

“Increasing access and making it easier for students and parents to get to the locations to serve meals is the key to the success of the program. And making sure that they’re aware that the program is out there. And the more sites that we have, the more access there is to meals,” said Dawson.

‘Feeding the Gulf Coast’ meets its mission by connecting with local partners, such as the Panama City Rescue Mission.

“We want to help people move from suffering to flourishing, essentially from takers in our community to givers, productive members of society. And that’s the overall goal of Panama City Rescue Mission,” said President of the Panama City Rescue Mission Stephen Fett.

To learn more about ‘Feeding the Gulf Coast’ or become a sponsor, click here.