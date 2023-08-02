PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last year Bay County’s Transportation Planning Organization asked the Florida Department of Transportation(FDOT) to conduct a study on the potential for a toll road connecting US 98 in Panama City to I-10.

“I think any high-speed avenue to I-10 from this area is a benefit to not only the immediate Panama City but the entire county at large,” Panama City Beach Council Member Michael Jarman said.

The study looked at whether or not the road is necessary if there’s local support, and whether it’s environmentally and financially feasible.

Officials with Florida Turnpike Enterprise said the proposed toll road would meet all these requirements.

“This facility could provide an emergency response, routes, and also evacuation,”a representative from Florida Turnpike Enterprise said during the presentation. “ It could support the supply chain by improving connection to the port in Panama City in the intermodal distribution centers and also supporting the Tyndall.”

FDOT proposed three possible routes and broke down the projected revenue the tolls could generate compared to the cost of construction.

“Considering that the toll is based on the total miles of the turnpike, the center option was the shortest route,” Jarman said. “And so I would have to say that, you know, for me, that would be the best way to go.”

The board’s next step is to talk with the neighboring county’s regional planning council.

“It would also go through, like Calhoun and Jackson County, to ensure that they’ll also partner in being a part of it and that they want it to happen, too,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

From there the DOT will conduct additional studies.

“We’ll try to continue to build support for doing further analysis to determine what the total structures would look like, those kind of things to help move the project along,” Street said.

The current timeline projects a possible completion date in 2035. However, officials warn that it could take longer.