PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida missing child alert was issued for two missing Panama City children, Sunday, law enforcement officials state.

According to a news release by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a missing child alert has been issued for Delyla and Dekarsen Middleton.

The children were last seen in the area of the 100 block of Comet Avenue and may be in the company of Adalyn Burkett, 18, and Marquan Edwards.

Officials state they may be traveling in a 1998 red Ford Explorer with faded paint, Florida tag number 61BSDK.

FDLE officials also state that if they are located to not approach and contact law enforcement immediately at 850-747-4700 or 911.