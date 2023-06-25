UPDATE 10:24 p.m.: According to a news release from the FDLE, both children are safe and the missing child alert has been canceled.

Editor’s Note: We have clarified some elements of this story. It is the Bay County Sheriff’s Office that is assisting the FDLE with this investigation. We apologize for any confusion.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida missing child alert was issued for two missing Bay County children, Sunday, law enforcement officials state.

According to a news release by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a missing child alert has been issued for Delyla and Dekarsen Middleton.

The children were last seen in the area of the 100 block of Comet Avenue in Callaway and may be in the company of Adalyn Burkett, 18, and Marquan Edwards.

Officials state they may be traveling in a 1998 red Ford Explorer with faded paint, Florida tag number 61BSDK.

FDLE officials also state that if they are located to not approach and contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 850-747-4700.