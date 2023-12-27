PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has located Sheriff A.J Smith’s stalker.

Reed has been located in Leon County.

Several months ago, 34-year-old, David Reed had stalked and harassed Sherriff Smith which led to Reed being charged and extradited from New York to Florida.

Since his release, he has continued to stalk and harass Smith and FCSO employees again.

Reed has violated his probation by continuing to make contact via phone making aggressive remarks to Sheriff Smith and FCSO Employees. Reed has also received an additional violation for not residing at the residence listed for probation since December 18 in Tallahassee.