PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —This weekend, locals will be able to view a photography exhibit that will transport them back through time.

Photography teacher, Frank Jackowiak is showcasing the work of Vivian Maier.

Vivian Maier was a nanny who spent time in Chicago, New York, and France.

In her spare time, she liked to take pictures. She took thousands of them, capturing compelling images of human interaction and human emotion, mostly from the 1960s and 1970s.

At some point, Vivian became ill, wound up homeless, and stopped taking pictures. When she died in 2009, few knew of her passion for photography.

“The sad part of this story is it was hidden for a long time by the storage locker auction, nobody got to see it, obviously, the film wasn’t processed.” Jackowiak said.

Maier left behind thousands of negative prints.

Photographer John Maloof purchased some of the materials at an auction in 2007 and asked photography teacher Frank Jackoiak to develop the film. Now, with over 350 photos, Jackowiak is bringing her lost archives back to life in Panama City.

The display was designed by several others, including Baywitch co-owner Sarah bailey. She helped design transparent photos displayed along the wall and said she feels as though the room, takes her back to that era.

She hopes visitors are able to visualize the stories Maier told through her camera lens.

“I hope that they feel the awe that I felt when I first saw the photographs and I hope that they connect to the story,” Bailey said.

The exhibit will be held in Downtown Panama City this weekend from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.