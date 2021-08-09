Family members of a stabbing victim protest for justice

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County family is fighting for justice after their loved one was stabbed and killed last month.

The incident happened on July 10th at the trailer park off West 11th Street, across from Jinks Middle School.

The family says “Gib” came there to help a friend when he was stabbed in the arm. He later died from his injuries.

They say the woman with him did nothing to help, and they want answers about why.

Tracy King said they are fighting to make sure that woman and the man who stabbed “Gib” gets the proper consequences.

“We are asking for justice on behalf of gib because we feel like something should be done by now,” King said. “It’s been 30 days. Gib has a 14 year old daughter he has a six month old son his kids will never get to grow up with their dad.”

Panama City Police investigated the case.

They say they’ve turned the case file over to the state attorney’s office.

It will be up to prosecutors to decide if anyone will be charged in the fatal stabbing.