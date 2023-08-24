PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As we enter peak hurricane season, experts say it’s more important than ever to be prepared.

“Usually a couple of weeks out, they start coming in a little bit at a time,” Customer Service Specialist at the Panama City Home Depot Jack Milam said. “But it seems like when it gets closer and closer and if the storm intensifies, then that’s when you start seeing the plywood truly start disappearing off the shelves.”

Milam said as soon as word of a storm breaks Items fly off the shelves.

“As the trucks are coming in, they’re just coming off the trucks, the cleaning supplies, the masks, the rubber gloves, the chainsaws and stuff, they all start disappearing very quickly,” Milan said.

Bay County Emergency Preparedness Section Chief Eric Kunzman said homeowners need to secure their homes.

“You have those hurricane straps on your roof to make sure that your roof doesn’t fly away,” Kunzman said. “Those are the things you need to do to prepare.”

It is just as important to be prepared for the 72 hours after a hurricane.

“We might not have trucks being able to come into Panama City like we did with [Hurricane] Michael,” Milan said. “Nobody can come in. Nobody could come out and you couldn’t get anything for a couple of days. So we don’t want you to have to wait for what you need then.”

Kunzman said residents should be prepared to live for a while without power.

“You want to bring in enough cash that’s going to be able to fulfill your needs to get food, gas, and a place to stay,” Kunzman.

Click here for a “Hurricane Supply List”.