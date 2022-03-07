BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Hundreds of locals headed home Monday evening after Bay County officials lifted the evacuation order for the area affected by the Adkins Avenue Fire.

This goes for all homes south of Highway 231 to U.S. 98 to Transmitter Road.

It burned 875 acres and is still only 50 percent contained.

Residents like Samuel Dickerson that live off Alva Thomas Road had only minutes to pack up and leave when deputies knocked on their door.

“I was freaking out when I heard I was like, I need this, I need that,” Dickerson said. “I need these pictures from my room.”

Throughout the weekend, cars lined the A Street leading into the neighborhood. They parked there and walked back to their homes to see if there were any damages. Once officials gave the OK, the cars cleared within the hour.

Residents Lorena Quinones said she is thankful her home is safe and she can spend time with her family.

“I’m elated,” Quinones said. “I’m thankful a lot of people reached out for assistance but I am glad to be in my home. Everyone is as you can see the traffic.”

Only two houses in this neighborhood were completely destroyed.

Residents are thankful for the first responders that worked hard to bring everyone back home.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said although it is safe to bring people back, he wants them to remain on high alert.

“I would like to remind people to remain vigilant as you saw the levels of containment to these fires are not completely without danger here,” Ford said. “It has just been deemed it is not an immediate danger.”

Sheriff Ford said it’s a good idea for residents to still have a go-bag packed just in case they should have to evacuate quickly again.