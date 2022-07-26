PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Classes for Haney Technical College start next week, but there are still spots open in select programs.

Alexandra Murphy with Haney Technical College said there are openings in Aviation, Marine and Auto Mechanics, Welding, and Office and Medical Administration.

However, even if a program is full, there’s still a possibility a spot could open up at the last minute, so if you’re interested in their other programs, you’re encouraged to inquire about it in person at their facility off Highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue.

You can also register online at Haney.edu.

Classes start Aug. 3.