PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Bay County business is no longer a part of the landscape in Panama City.

Smitty’s Barbecue & Salad Bar has been torn down.

Businesses along the U.S. 231 corridor are being removed one by one as the state prepares for a new flyover and highway to accommodate increased traffic.

Smitty’s has been around since 1981, originally owned by the late Jack ‘Smitty’ Smith.

Not only did it have great food and a large salad bar, but the eatery was also decorated with Air Force memorabilia.

It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018. They reopened for a few years, but it’s now gone for good, definitely the end of an era.