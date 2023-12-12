PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s time to update you on the Salvation Army’s 40th Annual Empty Stocking Fundraiser.

Things have been going well. We’ve collected $100,218.04.

This year’s goal is $200,000, so we’ve gone over the halfway mark. But we still have a long way to go.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides Christmas for families in need and helps fund the Salvation Army annual programs.

You can donate by clicking here, or by dropping off a check in the lobby of co-sponsor Bill Cramer Chevrolet on West 23rd Street.

We’ve got some surprises you won’t want to miss, which will be announced live on News 13 on Wednesday at 5 pm.